Power shutdown

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of the city on Tuesday between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. because of maintenance work in 22kV Vadhanur feeder.

The affected places are Kodhathur, K. Manavely, Thirukkanur, Kondareddipalayam, part of Kunichempet, part of Mannadipet and surrounding areas.

