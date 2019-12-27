Puducherry

Power shutdown today

Power supply will be suspended from 9. 30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at parts of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thulukanathamman Road, Pudupalayam Road, Chettikulam Street and Anthoniyar Koil Street. The shutdown was to facilitate maintenance work at Saibaba Kalyana Mandapam, a release from the Electricity Department said.

