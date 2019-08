Power supply will be disrupted on a rotation basis between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday due to the improvement works to be undertaken at the 230/110KV Bahour auto sub-station.

The affected places will be Thavalakuppam, Pooranankuppam, Nallavadu, Abishegapakkam, Kanniyakoil, Mullodai, Soriyankuppam, Kirumampakkam, Bahour, Kattukuppam, Mangalam, Achariyapuram, Karikalampakkam, Vadamangalam, Kizhur, Ariyur, Anandapuram and nearby villages.