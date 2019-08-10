Power shutdown today

Power supply will be disrupted from 9. 30 a.m. to 1. 30 p.m. on Saturday at Eswaran Koil Street, Bharathy Street, Vysial Street, Mission Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street and Kamatchi Amman Koil Street.

Supply will be disrupted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Ambour Salai and Mission Street, surrounding areas of Calve College, Perumal Koil Street to Chetty Street, parts of Canteen Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Aravindar Street and Kamatchiamman Koil Street, the Electricity Department said in a release.