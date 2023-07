July 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be partially disrupted on Thursday in areas served by the 110/22KV Eripakkam Sub-station due to the maintenance work on the 22 KV Madukarai Feeder.

The disruption, between 9 a.m and 2 p.m, will be experienced in parts of Kariamanickam and Madukarai, a press note said.