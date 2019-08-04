Power shutdown on Aug. 5

The Electricity Department will restrict supply of power from 10 a.m to 3.30 p.m. on Monday at Dubrayapet, Vambakkerapalayam, Tourist Home, area between Subbiah Salai to Needarajappiyar Street (South-North) and area between Anna Salai and Mahatma Gandhi Street (East-West). The disruption was owing to construction work at Marapalam sub-station, the department said in a release.