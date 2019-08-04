Puducherry

Power shutdown on Aug. 5

The Electricity Department will restrict supply of power from 10 a.m to 3.30 p.m. on Monday at Dubrayapet, Vambakkerapalayam, Tourist Home, area between Subbiah Salai to Needarajappiyar Street (South-North) and area between Anna Salai and Mahatma Gandhi Street (East-West). The disruption was owing to construction work at Marapalam sub-station, the department said in a release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:11:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/power-shutdown-on-aug-5/article28810034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY