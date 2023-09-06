HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Power shutdown in several suburban areas today

September 06, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

There will be a total power shutdown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in several suburban areas linked to 110/22KV Bahour Sub-Station, the Electricity Department has said.

The affected areas will include neighbourhoods fed by the 22 KV Mittal Feeder (Thavalakuppam, Abishegapakkam, Pooranankuppam, Pudukuppam, Nanamedu, T.N.Palayam, Theduvarnatham, Nallavadu, Andiyarpalayam, Korukkamedu, Thanampalayam, Edaiyarpalayam, Pillayarthittu, Kasanthittu, Kattukuppam, Pillayarkuppam, and Kirumampakkam); the 22KV Pandasozhanallur Feeder (Varkalodai, Pudu nagar. Kanniyakoil, Mathikrishnapuram, Mullodai, Moorthikuppam, M.Pudukuppam, Utchimedu, Koravallimedu, Arachikuppam and Parikkalpet); the 22KV Industrial Feeder (Panithittu, Narambai, Pillaiyarkuppam, Valluvarmedu, Kattukuppam, Vambapet and Aaladimedu); the 22KV Bahour Feeder (Bahour-Pet, Seliamedu, Aranganoor, Kudiyeruppupalayam and Pinnatchikuppam); 22KV Steel Mill Feeder (Manapet, Kanniyakoil and Varkalodai) and 22KV Paper Mill Feeder (Kirumampakkam and Pet, part of Pillaiyarkuppam, Kandanpet, parts of Kattukuppam, Sarkasimedu and Pinnachikuppam).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.