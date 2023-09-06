Power shutdown in several suburban areas today

September 06, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There will be a total power shutdown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in several suburban areas linked to 110/22KV Bahour Sub-Station, the Electricity Department has said.

The affected areas will include neighbourhoods fed by the 22 KV Mittal Feeder (Thavalakuppam, Abishegapakkam, Pooranankuppam, Pudukuppam, Nanamedu, T.N.Palayam, Theduvarnatham, Nallavadu, Andiyarpalayam, Korukkamedu, Thanampalayam, Edaiyarpalayam, Pillayarthittu, Kasanthittu, Kattukuppam, Pillayarkuppam, and Kirumampakkam); the 22KV Pandasozhanallur Feeder (Varkalodai, Pudu nagar. Kanniyakoil, Mathikrishnapuram, Mullodai, Moorthikuppam, M.Pudukuppam, Utchimedu, Koravallimedu, Arachikuppam and Parikkalpet); the 22KV Industrial Feeder (Panithittu, Narambai, Pillaiyarkuppam, Valluvarmedu, Kattukuppam, Vambapet and Aaladimedu); the 22KV Bahour Feeder (Bahour-Pet, Seliamedu, Aranganoor, Kudiyeruppupalayam and Pinnatchikuppam); 22KV Steel Mill Feeder (Manapet, Kanniyakoil and Varkalodai) and 22KV Paper Mill Feeder (Kirumampakkam and Pet, part of Pillaiyarkuppam, Kandanpet, parts of Kattukuppam, Sarkasimedu and Pinnachikuppam).