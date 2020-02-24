Puducherry

Power shutdown in Puducherry on Feb. 25

Power supply will be suspended from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday in parts of Kurusukuppam, Heritage Town, areas between East-Goubert Avenue, West Ginjee Salai, South- Lallitholandhal Street and North-S. V. Patel Salai, an official release here said.

