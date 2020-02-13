Power shutdown in Puducherry on Feb. 13

Puducherry

Power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Thursday in some areas because of maintenance work on the HT feeder at Marapalam substation. The areas likely to be affected are: Angallamman Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Murungapakkam, Ottampalayam, Teaches’ Colony, Pappanchavady, Kuppam and Kombakkam.

