Power shutdown in Puducherry on December 4, 2019

Power supply will be affected in parts of the city between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to the maintenance work to be taken up on 110/22 KV Eripakkam Sub-station.

The affected places are Sooramangalam, Molapakkam, Eripakkam, Nathamedu, Kariamanickam, Madukarai, Nettapakkam, Pandasozhanallur, Kalmandabam, Vaduvakuppam, Panayadikuppam, Kariyamputhur, Chinna Kariyamputhur, Manamedu and Kaduvanur.

On Thursday, power will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Kumarapalayam, Katterikuppam, Lingareddypalayam and nearby areas due to work on the 22 KV Sedarapet interlinking feeder.

