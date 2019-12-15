Puducherry

Power shutdown in Puducherry on Dec. 17

Power supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Roman Rolland Street, Kombanji Street, St. Martin Street, parts of Beach Road, Sea Side Guest House and Retreat.

The shutdown was to facilitate maintenance of the Sea Side Guest House Yard, a release from the Electricity Department said.

