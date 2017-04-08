Puducherry

Power shutdown in Puducherry on April 8

Because of the erection work of new power transformer at 110/22 kV Kurumbapet sub-station, power supply to the following areas (including HT consumers) will be interrupted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday:

Shanmugapuram, Ramanapuram, Datchinamurthy Nagar, Sokkanathanpet, Kadirkamam, Thilaspet, Rathna Nagar, Aruthra Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Ambal Nagar, part of Navasakthi Nagar, part of V.V.P. Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Mohan Nagar, SBI Colony, Manakula Vinayagar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and surrounding areas; Ragavendra Nagar, Kurumbapet, Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Housing Board, Iyyankuttipalayam, Amaithi Nagar, Dhanakodi Nagar, Dr. Puratchithalavi Nagar, Aruna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Agathiyar Kottam, Dr. Dhanabal Nagar, and Gandhi Thirunallur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 3:43:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/power-shutdown-in-puducherry-on-april-8/article17891007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY