Power shutdown in Puducherry on April 8

Because of the erection work of new power transformer at 110/22 kV Kurumbapet sub-station, power supply to the following areas (including HT consumers) will be interrupted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday:
Shanmugapuram, Ramanapuram, Datchinamurthy Nagar, Sokkanathanpet, Kadirkamam, Thilaspet, Rathna Nagar, Aruthra Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Ambal Nagar, part of Navasakthi Nagar, part of V.V.P. Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Mohan Nagar, SBI Colony, Manakula Vinayagar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and surrounding areas; Ragavendra Nagar, Kurumbapet, Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Housing Board, Iyyankuttipalayam, Amaithi Nagar, Dhanakodi Nagar, Dr. Puratchithalavi Nagar, Aruna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Agathiyar Kottam, Dr. Dhanabal Nagar, and Gandhi Thirunallur.
