Power shut down on Wednesday

November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to the maintenance work to be undertaken at the Marapalam and Vengatta Nagar sub-stations. The areas likely to be affected are Rangavilas Thottam, Vasanth Nagar, Sooriyagandhi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, T.V. Nagar, Sankaradoss Swamigal Nagar, Jegaraj Nagar, part of M.G. Road, Lourde Nagar, Samipillai Thottam, Viswanathan Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar and Senthamarai Nagar. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.