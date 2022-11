November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to the maintenance work to be undertaken at the Marapalam and Vengatta Nagar sub-stations. The areas likely to be affected are Rangavilas Thottam, Vasanth Nagar, Sooriyagandhi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, T.V. Nagar, Sankaradoss Swamigal Nagar, Jegaraj Nagar, part of M.G. Road, Lourde Nagar, Samipillai Thottam, Viswanathan Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar and Senthamarai Nagar.