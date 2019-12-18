Puducherry

Power grievance meet today

The Electricity Department will hold a public grievance meeting on Wednesday at the office of the Saram (O&M). The meeting is intended to redress complaints of consumers of Kavikuyil Nagar, 3rd cross St, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Lenin Street, Periyar Statue, Thanthai Periyar Nagar and surrounding areas.

