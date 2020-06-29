Puducherry

Power disruption

Power supply will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in parts of the city on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance work on the Muthumariamman Koil, Bussy-Dumas and Romain Rolland-Bussy distribution pillars.

