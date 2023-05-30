HamberMenu
Power disruption today in parts of city

May 30, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of the city on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to emergency maintenance work on the 110/22 KV Kurumbapet sub station.

A press note from the Electricity Department said the affected areas included JIPMER Hospital, Gorimedu Municipality Shopping Complex and surrounding areas (fed by 22 KV New JIPMER Feeder), residential areas supplied by 22 KV Moolakulam feeder, the 22 KV Kurumbapet feeder and Mettupalayam PIPDIC Industrial Estate area fed by the 22 KV PIPDIC I and II feeder.

Power supply will also be interrupted in a cyclic manner in parts of the city under the 22 KV feeders in Karuvadikuppam, ECR, Lawspet and Old Jipmer.

