Power disruption in suburb due to maintenance work

Power supply to some areas in Pangoor village here will be disrupted on Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to maintenance work in the 22KV-Mangalam feeder of the 110/22KV Korkadu sub-station.
August 11, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY
