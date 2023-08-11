Power disruption in suburb due to maintenance work

August 11, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply to some areas in Pangoor village here will be disrupted on Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to maintenance work in the 22KV-Mangalam feeder of the 110/22KV Korkadu sub-station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.