June 01, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Puducherry

Power will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m on Friday in the central parts of the city on Friday due to maintenance works on the Pondy-Villianur 230 KV EHT line.

The affected areas include the entire town area (Beach Road to Ellapillaichavady and Ariyankuppam to Muthialpet stretches), the Electricity Department said.