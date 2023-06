Power disruption in Puducherry on June 15

June 13, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of the city between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday due to maintenance work on the 22KV ECR feeder.

The affected areas include Gorimedu Police Quarters, Ram Nagar, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Anandha Nagar, Kadirkamam, Meenatchipet, Veeman Nagar, Amirtha Nagar, Thilaspet, Gnanathiyagu Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, V.V.P Nagar, Thattanchavady and Thattanchavady Industrial Estate.

Power supply will also be disrupted in Srinivasapuram, Mangalakshmi Nagar, V.P. Singh Nagar, Southern side of ECR, Salavaiyalar Nagar, North Krishna Nagar, Palanirajaudayar Nagar, Mahatma Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sethilal Nagar, West Krishna Nagar, Maduvapet, Kavikuil Nagar, Muthurangachetty Nagar, Vinoba Nagar, Bliss Nagar, Sundaramurthy Nagar, Kokkupark, Government Press Quarters and surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.