July 09, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Power supply will be disrupted in the Sedharapet industrial estate area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday due to the annual relay calibration work and maintenance work in the 110/22 KV Sedharapet sub-station.

Supply will be disrupted in and around Sedharapet Industrial Estate, Mailam Main Road, Sedharapet Village, Sedharapet Old Colony, Sedharapet New Colony, Muthamizh Nagar, Karasur and Karasurpet, said the executive engineer, Puducherry Electricity Department.