Power consumers, political party leaders oppose vehemently Electricity Department’s proposed tariff hike f

February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Electricity consumers and members of various political parties have strongly opposed the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Multi-Year Tariff Petition filed by the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) to hike tariffs for 2023-24 at a public hearing.

The public hearing was organised by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), a statutory body for the State of Goa and other Union Territories here on Friday.

Independent MLA Nehru alias Kuppusamy said the PED had hiked power tariffs substantially over the last three years and the consumers were already burdened due to inflated bills. Though the PED presented a rosy picture about its functioning and efficiency, unannounced power cuts were rampant. The proposal to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory was pending in court. Hence, the JERC should reject the PED’s proposal for hike in tariff, he said.

CPI (M) leader V. Perumal said the PED had already drawn flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for failing to recover dues to the tune of ₹720 crore. Government offices and undertakings owe the PED 80% of the total dues while the Low Tension and High Tension consumers owe the remaining 20%. The PED had failed to collect the outstanding dues.

Mr. Perumal said that the views and suggestions expressed by the consumers were not considered by the commission before determining the multi-year tariff. On the contrary, the commission’s decision was based only on the proposal of the PED seeking approval for revision in tariffs. This is highly objectionable, he said.

V. Balasubramaniam, president of Pondicherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association, urged the PED to make public the list of defaulters who owe arrears. The move to hike tariff for all domestic consumers by 45 paise a unit is highly objectionable. The PED should also suspend its move to introduce pre-paid smart meters to bill electricity usage. He urged the JERC to reject the tariff petition.

JERC member Jyoti Prasad said the commission will take into consideration all the representations and suggestions of consumers on the proposed power tariff hike. “We have heard the PED on the tariff proposal, and suggestions of consumers and the commission will take a call,” she said.