Pottery festival starts on Friday

January 09, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The inaugural edition of the Earthbound Pottery Festival - a convergence of artistic expression and cultural celebration - will begin at the Alliance Francaise on Friday.

The three-day event, conceptualised by Auroville-based potters Mimi Chakrabarti and Puneet Brar, will offer visitors an immersive experience with demonstrations, film screenings, live performances and thought-provoking discussions.

According to the organisers, the festival, which will showcase the signature styles of 12 international studio potters from Puducherry and Auroville region, will serve as a unique platform to experience studio pottery.

Earthbound aims to go beyond the ordinary, featuring not only exquisite tableware and home decor but also captivating wall art and installations. According to the duo, this innovative approach not only reflects a commitment to push the boundaries of creativity but also present studio pottery in a fresh and dynamic light.

The pottery festival will be launched with Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at 4 p.m. on the inaugural day. Open to all, this event encourages attendees to don their most eccentric outfits and join the revelry. It sets the tone for a festival that promises to be not just a showcase but an interactive and engaging experience for all, the hosts said.

The expo affords visitors to explore the mastery of the works of art. Among the high points are children’s clay workshops, an artist’s demonstration by Saraswati, a film screening on Golden Bridge Pottery by Adil Writer and a theatre performance titled “Love Is a Revolution.”