Pothu Dikshithars join issue with HR&CE Minister

They allege unfair investigation by the government

The legal counsel of the committee of Pothu Dikshithars of the Sri Sabhanayakar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday joined issue with Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu over his comments on the temple and said that the Dikshithars were the administrators of the temple, and this had been upheld by judgments.

In a press statement, G. Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Dikshithars said the ownership of the temple had been upheld by judgments mentioned in the South Gazeterier, and South Arcot manual 1878 by J.H. Garstim, then Collector of South Arcot district. But the HR&CE Department and the Minister were refusing to accept the truth and were adamantly turning a blind eye to the “unimpeachable” documents and judgments, to which the Department is also a party, Mr. Chandrasekhar added.

“Judgments are binding on them. In the past few months, there have been several exchanges of notices and replies have been made known in the public domain. Further, a spate of unnecessary arrests, human rights violations, and child rights violations on the pretext of investigation in child marriage prevention offences are also made known in public domain,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was clearly trying to take over the administration in unlawful ways and by exerting pressure through unfair investigation. The Dikshithars have already made it clear that legal action, including contempt of court orders would be taken against illegal orders violating constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 26. But the government does not seem to have any regard for court orders, he added.