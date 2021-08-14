Postpone local body polls, says BJP

PUDUCHERRY

14 August 2021 01:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought postponement of local body polls in the Union Territory due to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a draw of lots by State Election Commission to decide on the number of seats to be reserved for Other Backward Classes and Schedule Tribes on Friday, BJP legislator A. John Kumar told reporters that medical experts had advised on the third wave of COVID-19.

“There will be thousands of candidates in the fray for the local body polls and the campaign will be more intense. So, there is nothing wrong in postponing the polls by six months,” he said.

While attending the drawing of lots, he along with other party representatives, expressed unhappiness on the way delimitation exercise was conducted in the Union Territory. The All India N R Congress representatives also supported BJP’s stand.

State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas agreed to look into the complaints.