Post withdrawal of stir in U.T., Jipmer services now fully operational

Published - August 24, 2024 12:28 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

All services at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), including elective outpatient clinics, operation theatres, laboratories and diagnostic facilities, are now fully operational, with the withdrawal of the strike led by JIPMER Resident Doctors Association, the administration said in a press note.

Normality has also been restored to emergency and ICU services, which had continued to function all through the ten-day-long strike, it said. The Director of the institution, while valuing the cooperation of the public during the duration of the strike [Jipmer had reduced OP registration timings from Monday to Thursday], expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the patients.

