Post-revision, differential rates of petrol and diesel in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

05 November 2021 14:50 IST

Following the Centre’s slashing of excise duty, the Puducherry government has effected cuts in VAT on petroleum products

Within hours of the Union government slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Puducherry government has effected cuts in the VAT on petroleum products, to further expand the relief to consumers.

The Centre had slashed excise duty on petrol by ₹5 a litre and on diesel by ₹10 per litre and called on States to lower VAT on fuel to pass on further relief to users. On Thursday, the government announced significant cuts in the VAT that brought down the per litre of petrol by about ₹12 and diesel by about ₹19 in the Union Territory.

Post-revision, a litre of petrol is cheapest in Mahe at ₹92.52 while the extent of net decrease is highest in Yanam at ₹12.88 per litre. The per litre price of diesel is lowest in Mahe at ₹80.94 while it is in the ₹83 price band elsewhere -- the range of price variation is highest in Yanam at ₹19.11. (See graphics)

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in a press note that the AINRC-led NDA government had taken an immediate decision to lower VAT after the Centre cut excise duties on petrol and diesel. He hoped that this would benefit the public, farmers, industrialists and the transport sector.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a press note that the file relating to the reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel decided by the government was approved on a priority basis and the reduced price has taken immediate effect in the Union Territory.

Lowered differential rates as a result of the reduction in VAT are as follows

Petrol per litre

Puducherry 23 per cent VAT/₹ 107.79 to 14.55 per cent and effective price of ₹ 94.94 (net decrease of ₹ 12.85).

Karaikal 23 per cent VAT/₹ 107.52 to 14.55 per cent and ₹ 94.69 (decrease of ₹ 12.83).

Mahe 21.90 per cent VAT/₹ 105.32 to 13.32 per cent and ₹ 92.52 (reduction of ₹ 12.80).

Yanam 23.70 per cent VAT/₹ 108.47 to 15.26 per cent and ₹ 95.59 (reduction of ₹12.88)

Diesel per litre

Puducherry 17.75 per cent VAT/₹ 102.66 to 8.65 per cent and ₹ 83.58 (net decrease of ₹ 19.08)

Karaikal 17.75 per cent VAT/₹ 102.45 to 8.65 per cent and ₹ 83.39 (decrease of ₹19.06)

Mahe 16.15 per cent VAT/₹ 99.86 to 6.91 per cent and ₹ 80.94 (decrease of ₹18.92)

Yanam 18 per cent VAT/₹ 102.94 to 8.91 per cent and ₹ 83.83 (decrease of ₹ 19.11).