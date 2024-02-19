Post of Lt. Governor should be made accountable, demands DMK leader

February 19, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi has stressed the need for bringing accountability to the post of the Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry.

Addressing party workers at Karuvadikuppam on late February 18 evening, he said the post of the Lt. Governor in Puducherry was vested with enormous administrative powers.

“Politicians while contesting elections declare their assets. Just like in the Parliamentary elections where the contesting candidate is required to declare details of accounts, properties and assets, a person taking over as Lt. Governor should declare the assets he or she possessed before occupying the post and after ending the tenure,” he said.

He said the Lt. Governor of the Union Territory lacked accountability though they enjoyed administrative powers.

“The Lt. Governors know they cannot be sued, and they are functioning with that mindset. The present Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan should come forward and declare her assets at the time of taking over the LG post and now,” he said.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva in his address said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recollects the Statehood issue only at the time of elections.

“He has surrendered the rights to govern (the Union Territory) entirely to the Central government. The Chief Minister only uses Statehood for election purpose,” he charged.

The NDA government in Puducherry failed to bring any development project, he said adding that the promises given to the voters of reviving textile mills and airport expansion have not been fulfilled. Puducherry was the only region in the country which do not have functioning rations shops, he added.