Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam gets nod to offer post-graduate courses in disciplines of music, dance and arts

September 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The State-run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam will commence post-graduate courses in disciplines of music, dance and arts this year.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said this follows the Pondicherry University according recognition to the institution to launch PG programmes, a press note said.

Accordingly, 20 PG seats each would be available in the Master of Performing Arts (Music), MPA (Dance) and MFA (Fine Arts) disciplines. The intake for the graduate course in fine arts has been increased from 30 to 40 seats.

The launch of PG courses marks the successful culmination of a long struggle as students had been going to other institutions after completing graduation from the Palkalaikoodam, or abandoning academics due to the lack of higher education opportunities.

After the lacuna, that had persisted for over three decades at an institution founded in 1987 to promote student talent in the arts, was brought to the notice of higher-ups, the process to remedy the situation was initiated by Culture Minister Chandira Priyanga, and taken forward by A. Nedunchezhiyan, Culture Secretary and specially-appointed Liaison Officer Lourdes Shanthi, Head of Department of Dance at Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, the press note said.

V. Kaliaperumal, Director, Directorate of Art and Culture, L. Annapoorna, Palkalikoodam principal and P. Prabhakaran, Head of Fine Arts were among the delegation that called on the Chief Minister in his chamber following the announcement.