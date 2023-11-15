ADVERTISEMENT

Post Deepavali, air quality index in Puducherry is ‘very poor’

November 15, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A significant increase in particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) was seen due to the bursting of crackers, the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee said

The Hindu Bureau

Pollution levels on Deepavali day were higher compared to levels the previous day | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The ambient air quality in the Union Territory took a beating this Deepavali, with a significant increase in particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) due to the bursting of crackers. The Puducherry region saw pollution levels spike above the prescribed limit, and were much worse when compared to levels on a normal day.

According to a press release, the ambient air quality monitored by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) at Reddiyarpalayam, Mudaliarpet, and Anna Nagar in the city found PM10 and PM2.5 levels to be on the higher side.

The readings were compared with the day before Deepavali. The city-level average calculated for PM10 and PM2.5 were 222 ug/m3 and 159 ug/m3 respectively. The standard limit is 100 ug/m3. Similarly, in Karaikal region, the concentration of PM10 was found to be above the prescribed standard limit at 108 ug/m3However, the concentration of SO2 and NO2 were within the prescribed standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring station located at Jawahar Nagar revealed that the concentration of PM10 and PM 2.5 were 183 ug/m3 and 144 ug/m3 respectively.

The ambient noise level measured at Mudaliarpet in Puducherry and at Kovilpathu in Karaikal showed a decrease in the noise level. However, the noise level increased at Muthialpet in Puducherry.

The concentration of pollutants monitored on Deepavali day was found to be higher when compared with the day before the festival. The Air Quality Index in Pudcherry was found to be very poor and moderate in Karaikal, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US