Post Deepavali, air quality index in Puducherry is ‘very poor’

November 15, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The ambient air quality in the Union Territory took a beating this Deepavali, with a significant increase in particulate matter PM (10) and PM (2.5) due to the bursting of crackers. The Puducherry region saw pollution levels spike above the prescribed limit, and were much worse when compared to levels on a normal day.

According to a press release, the ambient air quality monitored by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) at Reddiyarpalayam, Mudaliarpet, and Anna Nagar in the city found PM10 and PM2.5 levels to be on the higher side.

The readings were compared with the day before Deepavali. The city-level average calculated for PM10 and PM2.5 were 222 ug/m3 and 159 ug/m3 respectively. The standard limit is 100 ug/m3. Similarly, in Karaikal region, the concentration of PM10 was found to be above the prescribed standard limit at 108 ug/m3However, the concentration of SO2 and NO2 were within the prescribed standards.

Data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring station located at Jawahar Nagar revealed that the concentration of PM10 and PM 2.5 were 183 ug/m3 and 144 ug/m3 respectively.

The ambient noise level measured at Mudaliarpet in Puducherry and at Kovilpathu in Karaikal showed a decrease in the noise level. However, the noise level increased at Muthialpet in Puducherry.

The concentration of pollutants monitored on Deepavali day was found to be higher when compared with the day before the festival. The Air Quality Index in Pudcherry was found to be very poor and moderate in Karaikal, the press release said.