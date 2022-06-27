Positivity rate rises above 3% as U.T. reports 42 fresh cases

Puducherry reports 33 cases; the number of active cases stands at 238

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the positivity rate crossed the 3%-mark on Sunday.

Puducherry reported 33 of the fresh cases, detected from 1,271 tests, followed by Yanam, 5, Karaikal, 3, and Mahe, 1.

The test positivity rate was 3.30%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.68%.

With 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 238 — 4 at hospital and 234 in home isolation.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 238 active cases, a total of 1,66,305 cases and 1,64,105 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.84 lakh tests conducted by the Department of Health so far, over 19.28 lakh have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 4,508 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 17,39,664 doses.