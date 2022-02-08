Positivity rate drops below 8% as U.T. records 3 more deaths

PUDUCHERRY

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%, recovery rate 96.73%.

The Union Territory reported three COVID-19 deaths and 186 fresh cases as the test positivity rate dropped below 8% on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded two deaths and Karaikal one to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,953. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,523), Karaikal (264), Yanam (112) and Mahe (54).

Puducherry accounted for 96 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,375 tests, followed by Karaikal (56), Yanam (26) and Mahe (8).

With 444 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 3,428.

This comprised 85 patients in hospital and 3,343 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 7.83%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 96.73%. The Union Territory has registered a cumulative total of 1,64,562 cases and 1,59,181 recovered. patients.

Of an estimated 21.80 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.26 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,592 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,47,183 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore district on Tuesday, recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 73,789.

The district saw 71,493 recoveries and the active case count stood at 1,409.

Villupuram district reported 41 cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,247.

Kallakurichi district recorded 17 cases, taking the overall tally to 36,374.