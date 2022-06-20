Positivity rate cross 2% in U.T.; active cases at 129

Eight new cases detected against seven recoveries in the region

Eight new cases detected against seven recoveries in the region

The Union Territory recorded eight new COVID-19 cases against seven recoveries at a positivity rate of over 2% on Monday.

Puducherry recorded six of the new cases, detected from 394 tests, and Yanam two. No new case was reported in Karaikal or Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 2.03%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.74%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 129 active cases, including three in hospital, a total of 1,66,073 cases and 1,63,982 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.75 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 99 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,30,674 vaccine doses.

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 74,292. The district saw 73,381 recoveries and the active case count stood at 16.

No new cases were reported in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.