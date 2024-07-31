ADVERTISEMENT

Portfolios reallocated in Puducherry Cabinet: newly-inducted Minister gets additional subjects to handle

Published - July 31, 2024 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

P. R. N. Thirumurugan, a three-time legislator, was inducted into the AINRC-BJP Ministry following the vacancy created in the Cabinet, by the exit of AINRC member representing Nedungadu Assembly segment, S. Chandira Priyanga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has used the occasion of assigning portfolios to the recently inducted Minister P. R. N Thirumurugan, for making certain changes in the subjects already handled by BJP legislator in the Cabinet, A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar.

Mr. Saravanan Kumar has been stripped of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs portfolio and the subject has been given to Mr. Thirumurugan, the AINRC legislator representing Karaikal North. Mr. Kumar has also been divested of the District Rural Development Agency portfolio.

Mr. Thirumurugan, a three-time legislator, was inducted into the AINRC-BJP Ministry following the vacancy created in the Cabinet, by the exit of AINRC member representing Nedungadu Assembly segment, S. Chandira Priyanga. Apart from Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Mr. Thirumurugan has been assigned the subjects of Housing, Art and Culture and Economics and Statistics.

In addition to the portfolios of Fire and Minority Affairs already handled by him, Mr. Saravana Kumar was given the subject of Adi Dravidar Welfare, which was earlier handled by Ms. Priyanga along with Transport and Labour. Since the portfolios of Transport, Labour and DRDA have not been assigned to any Ministers, the subjects would be handled by the Chief Minister.

