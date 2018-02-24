‘Port to be commissioned after Parliament session’

Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday said the Puducherry Port will be inaugurated after the next Parliament session.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told presspersons here that the dredging was nearing completion. The cargo operations from the port would be inaugurated after the Parliament session. He was here to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puducherry.

Financial aid

To a question on the financial assistance sought by the Congress government, he said the financial grievances of UT would be solved by the Union Government. The Centre had always taken a compassionate view of the demands made by the Union Territory. The Centre would not discriminate between the States ruled by the BJP and those by other parties.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said he was satisfied with the arrangements made by the police for Mr. Modi’s visit on February 25. This would be Mr. Modi’s maiden visit to Puducherry after becoming the Prime Minister. He had visited the Union Territory as a party functionary 15 years ago. He was the first Prime Minister to visit the Union Territory after Indira Gandhi to address a public meeting here, he said.