Poor condition of interior roads yet to draw attention of authorities

July 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Several ill-maintained roads cutting through residential areas of Puducherry are yet to draw the attention of authorities delaying re-laying work.

The government has re-laid several stretches of main thoroughfares that fall under the control of the Public Works Department in the last two years. However, the government has so far turned a blind eye to the poor condition of interior roads managed by the Local Administration Department.

One such residential area in the town is Tillai Kannu Ammal Nagar at Lawspet. People living in and around seven streets of Thillai Kannu Ammal Nagar have been demanding relaying of roads in their area for the last several years.

The president of Thillai Kannu Ammal Nagar Makkal Nal Vazh Sangam V. Ramakrishnan said road repair works have not been carried out in Prasanthi, Grace, Palani Raja Udayar, Abdul Kalam and Marie streets for more than 12 years.

“Commuting along the roads in two-wheelers has become a very difficult task. The recent rains has further damaged the roads. It is very difficult to even walk,” he said.

The president of the association S. Murugaiyan said written representations highlighting the poor condition of the interior roads were given to all authorities concerned, including the Lieutenant Governor. “The office of the Lt. Governor has acknowledged the receipt of the letter. The municipality has promised to carry out the repair works in January this year. But the work has not taken place,” he said.

The area falls under the Kalapet constituency. Successive legislators have failed to attend to the demands of residents in the area, said a resident, adding that the elected representatives seem more concerned about the problems of those residing in Kalapet area.

“Though we belong to Kalapet constituency, we are living in Lawspet. Our civic concerns are not getting heard like that of those living in Kalapet area,” said a resident.

According to an official, the interior roads fall under the control of the local bodies. The municipalities are struggling to generate resources to meet their committed expenditure, including payment of salary and pension. “We are taking up road repair and works for laying new roads by channelising MLA funds. Otherwise, we have to get more aid from the government or allow raising taxes, including property tax for taking up civic works. The revenue crunch will create hurdles for us in providing better civic amenities,” the official said.