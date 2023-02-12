Poor amenities plague Mettupalayam truck terminal in Puducherry

February 12, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lack of dedicated parking bays and poor infrastructure at the city’s only truck terminal at Mettupalayam in Puducherry has made life miserable for truck drivers who have resorted to parking on the roadside, adding to traffic congestion.

Established in 2008 on an expanse of 38 acres, the terminal can accommodate over 50 trucks. The terminal was constructed with a view to preventing entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

However, many truckers are hesitant to use the facility and continue to park their vehicles on roadsides near the terminal, posing danger to motorists and congesting roads.

Lack of amenities including drinking water, restrooms for drivers and poor illumination has proved to be a major dampener in using the facility, rue drivers.

“Though the terminal was opened long back, there has been no progress on providing basic amenities for the truck drivers and cleaners. Though the terminal is maintained by the Oulgaret Municipality, there is no parking contractor. The facility also lacks basic infrastructural facilities like toilets and resting places making halts during the night a painful experience,” said S. Srinivasan, driver-cum-owner from Tiruvannamalai.

Poor illumination and safety are other concerns at the truck terminal. The facility lacks adequate illumination, and the lone high mast lamp has remained non-functional for over a year now.

T. Gnanavel, a lorry driver from Villupuram has been travelling on the Bengaluru-Puducherry section twice a week for the last two years and halts at the terminal during the night.

According to him, “Instances of theft, especially from lorries parked inside the terminal are becoming far too frequent. Poor illumination in the terminal has been conducive to crime and the parking bays have become a den for anti-socials at night. In the last few months, several truckers found that their cash, mobile phones, lorry batteries, and spare wheels had been stolen. It is easy for thieves to sell the batteries and spare wheels in the local market.”

A municipal official said the toilet block in the terminal was in disuse. The pipelines have been damaged and the local body had called for tenders for taking up repairs. However, the tender fetched no response.

“We will be taking up repair and other improvement works in the terminal soon. Parking contract has been outsourced to the Puducherry Lorry Owners Association and a meagre fee of ₹20 is collected per day,” he added.