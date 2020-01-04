Puducherry

Poompuhar crafts mela gets under way

An exhibit at the ‘Craft Mela', organised by Poompuhar at Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam in Puducherry on Thursday. S.S. Kumar

Exhibition will be open on all days till January 8

Handicrafts from all over India are been showcased under one roof at a crafts mela by Poompuhar at the Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam.

The show by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as Poompuhar, seeks to provide marketing assistance to craftsmen of the State in particular and crafts community in general.

Shashvat Saurabh, Sub- Collector (South) and Sub-Divsional Magistrate, inaugurated the event.

Poompuhar has displayed a wide and exotic collections of heritage items like brass oil lamps, bronze icons, wood carvings, Thanjavur art plates, Thanjavur painting, stone carvings, artificial jewellery, papier machie dolls, rosewood inlay panels, rosewood jula, Kalamkari bags, incense and perfumery.

According to a press note, Poompuhar markets the products of craftsmen through its large network of 12 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and also at New Delhi and Kolkata. Apart from the sales showrooms, the corporation is also having its seven own production units besides conducting a large number of exhibitions every year throughout the country in order to provide more marketing avenues for struggling artisans.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till January 8.

