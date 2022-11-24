Ponlait’s plight sparks calls for government intervention

November 24, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The recent disruption to the supply of milk by the Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Ponlait, has once again put the spotlight on the deteriorating financial position of the organisation due to mismanagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent times, consumers were left without enough milk on several occasions.

“It is becoming a recurring affair. The shortage is man-made, as it was down to a lack of planning by Ponlait’s management. You ignore local procurement by not giving our farmers a reasonable price, and then buy milk from societies outside the Union Territory for an exorbitant amount. After draining resources, the society is left without working capital to buy the produce,“ a retired Ponlait employee said.

“The society meets 70% of the supply-side requirements through procurement from local dairy farmers. The remaining 30% is procured from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at ₹44 per litre, while local procurement is done at a cost of ₹36 per litre,” a trade union member of Ponlait said.

The difference between the amount paid to KMF and local farmers was about ₹8. On an average, Ponlait was spending ₹2.5 lakh extra per day for procurement from outside the Union Territory, another employee said.

“When our farmers felt ignored on the payment issue, they started selling their produce to private dairy farms. Ponlait has been pushed to a situation where you are not able to procure locally because of the double standard in pricing policy. Then, there is a situation where you default on payment to KMF due to low working capital. Ultimately, consumers will suffer and, in the long run, a once profit-making society will be pushed into the red,“ the retired employee said.

He said the co-operative does not have a proper business plan and marketing strategy. Ponlait has around 70 products, but the organisation has so far failed to find a market for them or improvise. “With all facilities available at the plant, we have been telling them to have a separate plan for festival seasons, especially for Deepavali. We need to tap the market for our products to raise additional revenue. If we could generate more income from other products, the society could sell milk at an affordable price to the public,“ said another trade union member.

“Ponlait has outstanding liabilities of more than ₹15 crore, including bank loans,” an employee said, adding that if the situation continued, the organisation would slip into a financial crisis like other societies and public sector undertakings in the Union Territory.

“The government should make an early intervention so that Ponlait does not meet the fate of other cooperative societies. The existence of Ponlait is a must in the market to bring price stabilisation for milk. The government should appoint professionally capable people to manage day-to-day affairs, said a retired government employee.

He said the government should prevail upon the society to venture into online sales and digitised marketing. It should also explore more products such as sweets, which have a huge market. “They could also consider inviting tenders for procurement of milk to buy at an attractive price,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT