ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister, dignitaries and farmers join L-G for pongal festivities at Raj Nivas

January 12, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Cultural performances featuring traditional and folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Thappattam, Karakattam and Bharatanatyam were part of the festivities

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister, Ministers and officials celebrating Pongal Festival at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Raj Nivas was filled with symbols of prosperity associated with the traditional harvest festival, from bedecked bullocks to sugarcane stalks and earthen pots brimming with rice offerings as Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led Pongal celebrations on Friday.

The Raj Nivas, which had been spruced up ahead of the celebrations, hosted various dignitaries and special invitees, including farmers from the region who had brought their livestock along.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who participated in the event were Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and government officials.

In a brief address, Ms. Soundararajan called for everyone to work together for the development of Puducherry.

Cultural performances featuring traditional and folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Thappattam, Karakattam and Bharatanatyam were part of the festivities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US