Chief Minister, dignitaries and farmers join L-G for pongal festivities at Raj Nivas

January 12, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Raj Nivas was filled with symbols of prosperity associated with the traditional harvest festival, from bedecked bullocks to sugarcane stalks and earthen pots brimming with rice offerings as Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led Pongal celebrations on Friday.

The Raj Nivas, which had been spruced up ahead of the celebrations, hosted various dignitaries and special invitees, including farmers from the region who had brought their livestock along.

Among those who participated in the event were Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and government officials.

In a brief address, Ms. Soundararajan called for everyone to work together for the development of Puducherry.

Cultural performances featuring traditional and folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Thappattam, Karakattam and Bharatanatyam were part of the festivities.