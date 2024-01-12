GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister, dignitaries and farmers join L-G for pongal festivities at Raj Nivas

Cultural performances featuring traditional and folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Thappattam, Karakattam and Bharatanatyam were part of the festivities

January 12, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister, Ministers and officials celebrating Pongal Festival at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister, Ministers and officials celebrating Pongal Festival at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Raj Nivas was filled with symbols of prosperity associated with the traditional harvest festival, from bedecked bullocks to sugarcane stalks and earthen pots brimming with rice offerings as Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led Pongal celebrations on Friday.

The Raj Nivas, which had been spruced up ahead of the celebrations, hosted various dignitaries and special invitees, including farmers from the region who had brought their livestock along.

Among those who participated in the event were Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and government officials.

In a brief address, Ms. Soundararajan called for everyone to work together for the development of Puducherry.

Cultural performances featuring traditional and folk art forms such as Mayilattam, Thappattam, Karakattam and Bharatanatyam were part of the festivities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.