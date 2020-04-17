Puducherry

Pondy policeman drives expecting mother in auto to hospital

Constable R Karunakaran attached to Puducherry Armed Police who drove an expecting mother in an auto to a Hospital.

Constable R Karunakaran attached to Puducherry Armed Police who drove an expecting mother in an auto to a Hospital.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The woman delivers a baby boy

A police constable deployed for security in a containment zone played the Good Samaritan and drove an expecting mother in an auto rickshaw to a hospital situated 6 km away amid restriction of movement of vehicles during the lockdown here.

The woman delivered a baby boy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital much to the relief of her parents.

Constable R Karunakaran attached to the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP) was deployed in the containment zone in Muthialpet near the inter-state border on Monday midnight when the parents of a woman in labour sought his help to transport their daughter to the hospital.

Muthialpet was declared as a containment zone after a person from Kottakuppam in Villupuram district near the inter-state border tested positive for COVID-19.

The parents of the woman were at their wit’s end as they could not find any transport from the containment zone.

“After the family approached me for help, I made an extensive search and found an auto parked on the side of a road in the zone. I came to know that the owner was residing at Salai Street in Muthialpet. The owner who was a senior citizen told me that the driver did not turn up due to the lockdown and that he would spare the vehicle if I could arrange a driver,” Karunakaran said.

Karunakaran came forward and drove the auto to the woman’s house and transported her in the vehicle with the help of a Home Guard and two relatives of the woman.

He drove the auto to the hospital on time and the woman delivered a baby boy much to the relief of her parents who were all praise for the constable.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 3:43:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pondy-policeman-drives-expecting-mother-in-auto-to-hospital/article31364701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY