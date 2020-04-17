Pondy policeman drives expecting mother in auto to hospital

A police constable deployed for security in a containment zone played the Good Samaritan and drove an expecting mother in an auto rickshaw to a hospital situated 6 km away amid restriction of movement of vehicles during the lockdown here.

The woman delivered a baby boy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital much to the relief of her parents.

Constable R Karunakaran attached to the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP) was deployed in the containment zone in Muthialpet near the inter-state border on Monday midnight when the parents of a woman in labour sought his help to transport their daughter to the hospital.

Muthialpet was declared as a containment zone after a person from Kottakuppam in Villupuram district near the inter-state border tested positive for COVID-19.

The parents of the woman were at their wit’s end as they could not find any transport from the containment zone.

“After the family approached me for help, I made an extensive search and found an auto parked on the side of a road in the zone. I came to know that the owner was residing at Salai Street in Muthialpet. The owner who was a senior citizen told me that the driver did not turn up due to the lockdown and that he would spare the vehicle if I could arrange a driver,” Karunakaran said.

Karunakaran came forward and drove the auto to the woman’s house and transported her in the vehicle with the help of a Home Guard and two relatives of the woman.

He drove the auto to the hospital on time and the woman delivered a baby boy much to the relief of her parents who were all praise for the constable.