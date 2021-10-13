Pondy Congress seeks clarification from CM on poll notification

PUDUCHERRY

Former Puducherry CM, V. Narayanasamy, said the CM should explain why he signed a notification for the polls that did not provide reservation to BCs and STs

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought a clarification from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the local body poll notification issued on October 7 to announce the elections that did not contain provisions for reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes. The Madras High Court has since ordered that the poll notification be kept in abeyance.

In a virtual statement on Tuesday night, the Congress leader said the notification issued by the State Election Commission on October 7 was signed by the Chief Minister, who also holds the Local Administration portfolio.

“The Chief Minister should explain why he signed a file for the notification which did not provide reservation for BCs and STs. Conducting the poll without reservation for both these sections of the community is against social justice and the Constitution. The Chief Minister owes an apology for his decision,” he said.

It was not appropriate for a Chief Minister to merely sign the files placed before him by the officials, he said adding that the government and State Election Commission (SEC) have messed up the local body polls in the Union Territory. The decision to provide reservation for BCs and STs was taken by the Congress government, he further added.

The Madras High Court had to intervene twice now on the poll schedule announced by the SEC. The manner in which the election process was done by the SEC and the intervention of the court had put a question mark on the “capabilities,” of State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas, in conducting the local body elections in a proper manner, the Congress leader said.

The SEC never bothered to take political parties into confidence or correct the anomalies pointed out by the them, he said. “He should either resign on his own or the government should seek his resignation,” he added.