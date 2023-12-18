Pondy CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking release of 14 fishermen from custody of Sri Lankan Navy

December 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting him to take necessary steps for the early release of 14 fishermen, 11 from the Karaikal region of U.T. and 3 from Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Mr. Rangasamy said the fishermen along with their boats were taken into custody by Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Kodiyakarai on December 16. The chief minister requested the External Affairs Minister to take necessary steps for the release of fishermen and their boats.

As per the personal details furnished by Mr. Rangasamy in the letter, four of the fishermen are from Kottucherry in Karaikal, seven from Karaikalmedu in Karaikal, two from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and one from Tharangambadi in Mayiladutharai in Tamil Nadu.