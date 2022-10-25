Pondicherry varsity’s Karaikal campus to serve as S&T hub for regional institutions and start-ups

The project, led by the Department of Computer Science, Pondicherry University, Karaikal, has been launched under the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) initiative.

In an important initiative to expand research in rural and peri urban areas, Pondicherry University’s Karaikal campus has established a cluster of institutions as the first step towards setting up a shared state-of-the-art instrumentation and analytical facility that will benefit academic organisations, start-ups and small and medium industries in the region.

The project, led by the Department of Computer Science, Pondicherry University, Karaikal, has been launched under the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The primary goal is to set up a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology hub, that is readily accessible to academia, start-ups, manufacturing units, industries and R&D Labs. These centres will be equipped with a vital analytical instrument and advanced manufacturing facility, which is usually not available at regional institutes/organisations.

The SATHI 2022 cluster has been formed in association with a host of institutions in Karaikal region including JIPMER (off-site), Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute, Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Government Institute for Post Graduate Studies & Research and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

“We will not only be serving academia but also entrepreneurs and small and medium businesses who would, for instance, have the need for quality checks or quality assurance,” said S. Bhuvaneswari, head of Department of Computer Science, Pondicherry University, Karaikal.

The department will serve as a hub that manages the cloud-based high performance computation system that connects the equipment and instruments of institutions that will obviate the need to physically visit the central lab.

Given the broad range of end-users it seeks to serve, the department is looking at setting up an all-purpose instrumentation facility on the lines of Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) that can provide molecular structure or particular combination of compounds for pharmaceutics, chemicals and physicists. JIPMER off-site and Kalaignar Karunanidhi Institute in Karaikal are already keen on spectrography analysis to study molecular structure for drug formulations, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said.

While the overall estimate for the project submitted to the DST is about ₹60 crore, the department is leading a core group of about 35 researchers at partner institutions to identify the order of priorities in relation to regional demand for R&D among users in Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and even Puducherry regions, and submit the budget estimate for equipment acquisition for the first year. The DST will be provide funding for the first four years for the laboratory after which the institution will have to become self sustaining.

Meanwhile, a Pondicherry University press note said the computer science centre would provide access to high-end sophisticated instruments and smart manufacturing facilities which normally cannot be afforded by Universities, R&D Institutes, MSMEs, start-ups, manufacturing units and industries.

The centre proposes to provide professionally managed services with an open access policy and high level of functional transparencies under one roof to avoid duplication and large-scale import of equipment. Through this, the University expects to facilitate less-endowed organisations, including start-ups, MSMEs or educational institutions, access to cutting edge S&T, the note said.