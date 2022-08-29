Pondicherry varsity Vice-Chancellor calls on President

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 29, 2022 18:12 IST

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, made a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Mr. Singh, who also holds the post of Vice-Chancellor (Additional Charge) of The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Dindigul, was accompanied by his wife Gurmeet Kaur during the courtesy call on Ms. Murmu, a press note from the university said.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor had discussions with Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, and General V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation, on various developmental activities of Pondicherry University and Gandhigram Rural Institute, the press note said.

