Pondicherry varsity V-C lays stress on need to promote research culture

Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry Central University has undertaken a four-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands to interact with faculty of affiliate institutions.

After visiting Brookshabad campus of Pondicherry University, the Vice Chancellor met Principals/Heads of Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM), Tagore Government College of Education(TGCE), Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences(ANIIMS) and Mahatma Gandhi Government College, Mayabunder (MGGC), a press note from the University said.

He also interacted with faculty of Andaman College (ANCOL), Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), Andaman Law College, Regional Medical Research Centre(RMRC) and Department of Marine Biology and Ocean Studies and Disaster Management, Brookshabad.

During his meetings, Prof. Singh stressed on the need for providing quality education and promoting research culture in the respective institutions. He assured all possible assistance from the university for research in various fields.

He also encouraged the heads of institutions to come forward with new ideas and best practices in their respective fields of higher education and assured them of his resolve in addressing issues pertaining to the institutions of these islands.

At the Tagore Government College of Education (TGCE), where he garlanded the portrait of Gurudev Tagore, the Vice Chancellor resolved a few problems faced by students that were brought to his notice. Prof. Singh also visited National Memorial Cellular Jail and paid tribute to the freedom fighters at Martyrs Column.