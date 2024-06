Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor K. Tharanikkarasu called on Vice-President and University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi recently.

Mr. Tharanikkarasu, who was accompanied by Dean Academics, briefed the chancellor on the academic agenda for the year ahead, the university said.

