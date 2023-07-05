Pondicherry varsity to offer B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes 

July 05, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry University will offer four-year B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated Teacher Education programmes, recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), from 2023-24 academic session.

A press note from the university said admission to these courses would be based on the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023, to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can submit applications for these programmes up to July 19 at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/

Aspirants are advised to check the eligibility criteria for these B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. courses, and select the languages and domain-specific subjects’ test paper required for the programmes, on the Pondicherry University website www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/ bit.ly/44ywvdt

Candidates are also advised to visit the University and NTA website regularly for the latest updates.

